Mr Sieja was injured at the pub on 5 July

A man has died in hospital three weeks after he was injured in an incident at a Dumfriesshire pub.

Rafal Sieja, 33, from Beattock, had been hurt in a disturbance at the Black Bull in Lockerbie on 5 July.

Police said he died at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man has previously appeared at Dumfries Sheriff charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.