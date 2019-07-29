Man dies three weeks after Lockerbie pub incident
- 29 July 2019
A man has died in hospital three weeks after he was injured in an incident at a Dumfriesshire pub.
Rafal Sieja, 33, from Beattock, had been hurt in a disturbance at the Black Bull in Lockerbie on 5 July.
Police said he died at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on Saturday.
A 31-year-old man has previously appeared at Dumfries Sheriff charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.