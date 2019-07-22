Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The fire destroyed a wooden shed and caused damage to part of the classroom complex

A suspected fireraising attack in the grounds of a new super school in Dumfries could have proved "catastrophic", police have said.

Firefighters were called at about 01:50 as the blaze destroyed a wooden shed within the £28m North West Community Campus.

The fire, thought to be suspicious, also caused damage to metal cladding on part of the classroom complex.

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The school campus in Dumfries has fully reopened after being closed on safety grounds in September

PC Chris Kemp said "The fire was reported to us around 01:50 this morning and we are treating it as suspicious.

"We are currently following a positive line of inquiry into the fire, which had it taken hold of the main building could have been catastrophic.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the North West Community campus either late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning."

The all-through school opened last August but was shut for much of the academic year because of internal building faults.

It followed incidents in which staff and pupils were hurt - including a child being hit by a whiteboard.

The final phase of a programme to fully reopen the campus was completed in June.