Woman struck by car in Dumfries town centre crash

  • 18 July 2019
Munches Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened at the junction of Munches Street and Loreburn Street

A woman has suffered a serious head injury after being struck by a car in Dumfries town centre.

The accident happened at about 16:00 on Wednesday at the junction of Munches Street and Loreburn Street.

A 53-year-old pedestrian was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa driven by a 56-year-old woman.

The injured woman was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road was shut to allow for a full investigation.

PC Callum Ruddick said CCTV had shown there were a number of people in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the accident has been asked to come forward.

