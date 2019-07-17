Bird put down after being shot with dart in Newtown St Boswells
- 17 July 2019
A bird has been put down after being shot with a dart in the Scottish Borders.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in the Newtown St Boswells area at the weekend.
A starling was struck by the dart and was taken to a local vet but they were unable to save it.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who is able to assist police with their investigation has been asked to come forward.