Image copyright Saskia Coulson Image caption Hundreds of teams were in the south west of Scotland for the event

A coastal rowing event could unlock the "incredible potential" of a south west Scotland town according to organisers.

An estimated 30,000 people visited Stranraer for the recent SkiffieWorlds on the waters of Loch Ryan.

Some 700 crews of coastal rowers and 55 community-built boats were in the region for the week-long event.

Project manager Wendi Cuffe said the prospect of making the area a major water sports destination should now be "obvious to everyone".

The event was the world championship for the St Ayles Class of coastal rowing boat.

Image copyright Saskia Coulson Image caption Organisers said the championships showed the area could host major water sport events

"For too long Stranraer has been talked down and Loch Ryan hasn't shown its full potential, but we have the opportunity, now, to unlock that incredible potential," said Ms Cuffe.

"This is one of the most accessible, sheltered and unspoilt sea lochs in Scotland, and its proximity to the town gives events like this an opportunity to be driven by the local community and benefit the local economy.

"It's a coming together of local people and local businesses with the stunning natural amphitheatre of Loch Ryan that makes Stranraer the perfect stage for water based sports development."

Topher Dawson, treasurer of the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association, said the town was "possibly the perfect venue" for the event.

"Stranraer is a perfect combination of sheltered water, lovely beach and sea front, and all the accommodation and cafes, bars and local services that you could possibly want," he added.