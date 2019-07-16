Image copyright NAtional Lottery Image caption The lottery win announcement was described as a "very emotional moment"

A syndicate of 19 staff at a Borders electronics firm has scooped a £1m lottery win.

The workers at Icom-Scottech in Kelso matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the draw on 6 July.

Many of the winners are related to each other - with members of four different families sharing the win.

Syndicate leader Lee Jackson said it was a "very emotional moment" when the staff were gathered together to hear the announcement.

"You could tell people were worried what we were going to announce," he said.

"However, when we broke the news, they blew the roof off with cheers."

Image copyright NAtional Lottery Image caption The syndicate scooped a little over £50,000 each

He said they were a "family-orientated business" so it was fantastic to share the win with friends and loved ones.

"Being a small town, news travels fast but everyone is over the moon for us," he said.

"Our next-door neighbour here is a car dealership and the manager has already paid us a visit with some business cards - he may well get some sales out of this!"

Mr Jackson said he would use the money to help pay for his wedding which is just a few months away.

"Everyone planning a wedding has the stresses and worries of how they are going to pay for everything but that has now disappeared for us," he said.