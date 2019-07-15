South Scotland

Streets sealed off after Galashiels building collapse

Streets in the heart of a Scottish Borders town have been sealed off following the partial collapse of a building at the weekend.

The wall of a flat at the junction between Park Street and Channel Street in Galashiels fell into the street.

The one-way system leading into Channel Street has been closed as well as nearby pathways.

A full inspection of the building, which is above a jewellery shop, is expected to be carried out.