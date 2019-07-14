Image copyright Ian Georgeson Image caption The police vehicle was responding to a call at the time of the crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash involving a police car in the Borders.

The collision took place on the A72 at Horsburgh Ford near Peebles at about 19:20 on Saturday.

The marked police vehicle, which was responding to a call, hit a BMW car before coming to rest on its side.

A 36-year-old woman who was passenger in the BMW was taken to Borders General Hospital after the crash. She remains in a serious condition.

The 44-year-old man who was driving the BMW and two children, aged five and one, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 25-year-old driver of the police car was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police Scotland has said inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

A spokesman said: "As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."