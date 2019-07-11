Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption Two communities have expressed an interest in buying some or all of the land

Two community groups are weighing up bids for a large swathe of land in southern Scotland.

Buccleuch announced its intention earlier this year to sell off about 25,000 acres of its Borders Estate.

It has now confirmed that two communities have expressed an interest in buying some or all of the land.

It said it was holding talks with the groups and had decided to "create a window" for them to consider their options up until March next year.

The area involved stretches from Auchenrivock in the south to Hartsgarth in the north - much of it currently part of the group's farming operations.

Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption Buccleuch had intended to put the land on the market in August but will delay that move

Buccleuch, which represents the interests of the Buccleuch family, said the land included a "small number" of farm tenancies which would continue under any new ownership along with blocks of forestry.

The area involved also contains Langholm Moor which has been the site of two major scientific projects into moorland management.

Executive chairman Benny Higgins said they had opened consultation on 30 May with a view to putting the land on the market in August if there was no registered interest.

However, two communities have "expressed a desire to reflect on whether or not they may wish to bid for some or all of the land that is to be sold".

Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption Langholm Moor was previously the site of two scientific projects looking at moorland management

"We wish to respect their interest and to create a window during which they can consider their options," said Mr Higgins.

"This will enable the community bodies to proactively formulate and conclude on their intentions by the end of March 2020.

"If a successful bid emerges, we will ensure there is sufficient time to reach legal closure.

"Needless to say, if no such bid emerges we will continue with the planned marketing of the land."