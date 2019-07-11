Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish driver was crowned world champion twice in the 1960s

A new museum is opening in the Borders to celebrate the achievements of double Formula One world champion Jim Clark.

The facility in Duns cost £1.6m to complete and contains a number of his race cars, film footage, interactive displays and a simulator.

The Jim Clark Trust (JCT) said the museum told the famous driver's story "in and out of racing cars".

Clark was world champion in 1963 and 1965 before his death in a crash at Hockenheim aged just 32 in 1968.

Image copyright Tony Marsh/Live Borders Image caption The new museum contains a wide array of Jim Clark memorabilia

He was born in Kilmany in Fife but grew up in the Scottish Borders where the new museum is located.

The project has been supported by a wide range of organisations.

Doug Niven, a JCT trustee and Clark's cousin, said: "Jim was a very humble person and would be astonished to see this museum honouring him.

"But, I think he would be extremely proud that it sits here in Berwickshire - his home town from a young age and at the heart of the community that embraced him and still feels such a connection to him to this day."

Image copyright Tony Marsh/Live Borders Image caption Clark's cousin, Doug Niven, said his relative would have been "astonished" but "proud" of the museum in his honour

JCT secretary Ben Smith said it was "deeply satisfying" to see the project completed.

"The support from across Scotland and internationally for this project has been overwhelming and reflects the high esteem in which Jim is held, both amongst fellow racers, including the trust's patrons, but also those who were lucky enough to see Jim race in his day," he said.

"There has also been significant support from many who have learnt about Jim's story and achievements and wanted to see it told to an even wider audience."

Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for business and economic development, said the museum should attract people from around the world.

Image copyright Tony Marsh/Live Borders Image caption Two of the cars Clark raced in have been loaned to the museum

"The opportunity to see some of Jim's race cars close up, explore the fascinating story of this incredible man and experience laps of the world's most famous racing circuits in the simulator is unique," he said.

"It is lovely to see all the plans that were on paper now in 3D," added curator Shona Sinclair of Live Borders.

"This is quite unique, it is a high quality visitor experience.

"I hope we have told Jim Clark's story properly and there is something here for the biggest fan to somebody that is just day tripping and wants to pop in."