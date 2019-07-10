Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B6350 in the Scottish Borders

A 74-year-old woman has died after her car left the road and hit a tree in the Borders.

The accident happened at about 10:20 on Tuesday on the B6350 near Kelso.

The woman - who was the sole occupant of the silver Vauxhall Meriva involved - was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The road was shut for about six hours for accident investigations and anyone with information about the incident has been asked to come forward.

Sgt Fraser Wood said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this sad time and we have officers providing them with support and assistance.

"The B6350 is a rural road running between Kelso and Coldstream and we believe that the car was travelling eastwards, towards Coldstream, when it left the road.

"I would appeal to any drivers using the B6350 yesterday morning who may have passed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible."