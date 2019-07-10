Big Burns Supper looks 'much further afield'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Grammy award winning artist Keb Mo will appear at the festival in southern Scotland

The Big Burns Supper has unveiled its first set of acts for January next year.

Hue and Cry, Turin Brakes and Grammy award winner Keb Mo are among those announced for the event in Dumfries.

Other acts heading to the Spiegeltent venue in the town include The Felice Brothers, Skerryvore and The Kingdom Choir.

The next edition of the festival will take place from 23 January to 2 February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hue and Cry come back to the Big Burns Supper after five years

Organisers have promised an "international roster of artists from all over the world" for the celebration of Scotland's national bard, Robert Burns.

It will be a debut for most of the acts but Hue and Cry are returning having previously headlined in 2015.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Another act playing the 2020 festival are Turin Brakes

"The 2020 festival will be our ninth edition, and we've really looked much further afield for our artistic programme to offer our audience something truly unique," said executive producer Graham Main.

"We want to bring the world to Dumfries and music is the perfect way to do it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Felice Brothers will add to the international flavour of the line-up

Festival favourites the Le Haggis cabaret show and the Sunday Session will also return along with other acts to be announced in the build up to the event.