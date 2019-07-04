Mad admits £240,000 cocaine charge three years on

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Subacius was traced in Spain more than three years after being caught with the drugs

A man caught with cocaine with a street value of about £240,000 more than three years ago has admitted being concerned in supplying the drug.

Ugnius Subacius, 29, from Lithuania, was stopped in his hired Mercedes on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway in November 2015.

He was due in court in March 2016 but a warrant had to be issued for his arrest before he was traced to Spain.

Subacius was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Subacius was "extremely nervous and shaking" as police confronted him.

He claimed he and passenger Eduard Duli had been on a trip to Glasgow.

Image copyright Google Image caption The offence was committed on the A74(M) motorway in Dumfries and Galloway

However, officers went on to find a stash of high-purity cocaine in the car as well as £2,000.

Some of the haul had been hidden in a McDonalds restaurant paper bag.

It was Duli who told police at the time: "It is mine. I will take responsibility...I will do the time."

Subacius admitted in court to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

He had originally been due to appear in the dock in March 2016 but it was claimed at the time a flight from his homeland had been delayed.

Warrant issued

A further hearing was also adjourned when it was stated Subacius had been involved in a car accident in Lithuania.

A warrant was eventually issued for his arrest in 2017 when he failed to show for trial.

The court heard he was finally held in Spain in May this year and brought back to Scotland.

Duli was jailed for three-and-a-half years in March 2016 after he pled guilty to the same charge.

The Albanian has since been deported from Scotland.