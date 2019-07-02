Image copyright PA Media Image caption Doddie Weir's family was on hand as he received his honour from the Queen

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has received his OBE from the Queen.

Weir, who revealed he has motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, was honoured for services to rugby, MND research and the Borders community.

He set up the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for research and provide grants to help those affected by the disease.

It followed a successful playing career that saw him earn 61 caps for Scotland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The former Scotland international earned 61 caps for his country

He received the honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and said it was a "great honour" to be recognised by the Queen.

The ceremony took place during Holyrood Week - recognising Scots who have made a significant contribution to society.

Other recipients of honours included former sportscotland chairwoman Louise Martin, the first female president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, who received a damehood.

The former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo boss Brig Melville Jameson, Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, received a knighthood.