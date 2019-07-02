Image copyright Google Image caption The funding will allow Cummertrees Primary to avoid moving to a single class for all its pupils

A funding solution has been found to stop two schools from moving to a single class for all P1 to P7 pupils.

Cummertrees and Springfield primaries would have been affected by a change to the threshold for composite classes in Dumfries and Galloway.

They would have moved from two classes to one for all children.

However, a council report has suggested nearly £90,000 should be allocated to the two primaries to allow them to retain current staffing levels.

Image copyright Google Image caption Springfield Primary would also have been affected by the threshold change

The local authority is being asked to agree to provide similar funding to any other schools which see their school roll drop below revised thresholds.

Historically, Dumfries and Galloway capped single-teacher school numbers at 19 but has moved to national guidelines of 25 in a bid to save money.

Cummertrees and Springfield would have been affected by the change, moving from two classes to one which prompted a parental campaign against the switch.

Now the council is being asked to agree to provide extra funding for 2019/20 to allow an "additional teaching resource" at both schools.