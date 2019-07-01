Multi-million pound Borderlands goals agreed

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The signing of the heads of terms took place in the Scottish Borders

A major landmark has been reached in the progress of a multi-million pound investment scheme for southern Scotland and northern England.

Five cross-border councils and the Scottish and UK governments have signed heads of terms - an outline business case - for the Borderlands growth deal.

The two governments have confirmed funding of up to £350m.

The signing of the latest agreement is seen as a significant step towards unlocking that support for the area.

It is covered by Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City councils.

They have agreed to top up the deal with up to £45m between them.

The Borderlands deal will look at extending the Borders Railway to Carlisle

Representatives of the local authorities signed the heads of terms along with Infrastructure Secretary Michael Matheson and Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

It spells out some of the key aims for the investment package which it is hoped can deliver about 5,500 jobs.

They include a study to look at extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.

It also involves other specific place-based projects such as:

Carlisle Station Gateway

Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan

Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre

The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders

A range of wider themes have also been identified for investment including digital connectivity, energy and transport.