In pictures: Braw Lads Gathering in Galashiels
- 1 July 2019
The summer festival season continued in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.
Galashiels was the latest town to join in the celebrations with its traditional event - the Braw Lads Gathering.
Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie and Braw Lass Nicola Laing led the proceedings in the town.
More than 300 riders are estimated to have taken part with huge crowds turning out once again to watch the event.
All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.