Solway search after 'microlight in sea' report

Image copyright John M Image caption A call reporting an aircraft going into the water was received on Thursday night

A land and sea search is taking place on both sides of the Solway Firth after reports of a microlight or paraglider going into the sea.

The operation started on Thursday at about 21:40 in the Ruthwell and Carsethorn area.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams from both sides of the Scotland-England border joined the search.

It was suspended late at night but resumed in the morning right across the Solway Firth.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the search had been scaled down but was continuing in an area stretching from Silloth in Cumbria to Southerness in Dumfries and Galloway.