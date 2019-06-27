Image copyright Barratt Image caption Barratt said it planned to expand the business in the Scottish Borders

House building giant Barratt has bought up a Borders construction business with a view to its expansion.

Oregon Timber Frame currently employs 150 staff at its Selkirk base.

Barratt Scotland regional managing director Doug McLeod said it had worked with the firm for many years and knew what a "great team" it had.

Oregon chairman Rod Lawson said they were proud of what they had achieved over the past two decades and were ready for the "next chapter".

Image copyright Google Image caption Oregon employs 150 staff at its base in Selkirk

Barratt built more than 1,700 homes across Scotland last year and employs more than 650 staff around the country.

It has said that its new business - bought for an undisclosed sum - will remain based in Selkirk.

Barratt said it planned to expand Oregon in line with its aim to use more timber frame construction in its properties.

"We want to build more high quality homes using timber frames and bringing Oregon on board will help us to do that," said Mr McLeod.