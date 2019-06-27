South Scotland

Body found in burn near Dalbeattie bowling club

Body find Image copyright Solway Press Services

A police investigation has been launched after a body was found in a south of Scotland burn.

The discovery - in water near a bowling club not far from Dalbeattie town centre - was made on Thursday morning.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to the scene along with members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's water rescue unit.

The area has been cordoned off while investigations into the incident continue.

