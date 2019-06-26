Image copyright Google Image caption The 52-year-old was working on the A7 near Galashiels when the accident happened

A road worker has been seriously hurt in a hit-and-run accident in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 11:00 on Tuesday on the A7 at Glenmayne near Galashiels.

The 52-year-old man, who was carrying out maintenance work on the road, was struck by a small red car.

Police said the vehicle continued its journey without stopping and the man was taken to Borders General Hospital with a serious arm injury.

They are keen to trace the driver of the car involved.

PC Lucy Murray said: "This collision resulted in the road worker sustaining a painful injury that required medical attention, yet the driver failed to stop to offer assistance and provide a statement to police.

"We would urge other motorists who were on the A7 at the time and witnessed what happened, or can help us identify the motorist and vehicle involved, to contact police immediately.

"In particular, if you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage of this incident, then please get in touch."