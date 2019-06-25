Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The plans will see a new business incubator centre built on the site

Plans to turn a derelict department store building into a business incubator centre have been approved.

It will result in the demolition of several disused properties in Hawick and the development of a new three-storey hub on the old Armstrong's site.

It will create business space for up to 17 small companies and could support up to 25 full-time jobs.

The Scottish Borders Council project is one of four supported by £3.6m in Scottish government funding.

Image copyright Google Image caption The council said the project would redevelop a property which had been an eyesore for some time

Mark Rowley, executive member for business and economic development, said: "Not only will this project create new jobs it will redevelop an important town centre site that has been an eyesore for many years.

"The office units to be developed will enable existing small businesses to grow and give entrepreneurs the chance to set up within a dedicated business space, network and collaborate with other businesses on a daily basis.

"Such investment in the town, and the business growth that it can facilitate, will hopefully also act as a catalyst for investment in the town centre from the private sector."

The redevelopment of the site will include a small public space and pedestrian access through from the heart of the town to the Wee Haugh and on to Commercial Road.