Image copyright Police Scotland

An 85-year-old woman has been attacked and robbed in Dumfries town centre.

The incident happened at about 04:10 while the pensioner was walking near the Midsteeple building.

She was approached and attacked by a man who knocked her to the ground before taking her bag and making off from the scene.

Police were called out to the incident and the woman was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury.

Det Sgt Graeme Robertson said: "This is a very unusual type of attack to have happened in Dumfries.

"Whilst we know that the streets would have been quiet at this time, we are appealing to the likes of delivery drivers or people going to work to get in touch if they were about the area, saw this man or can help in any way.

"We are reviewing CCTV images from the town centre cameras at this time."

The man police are trying to trace has been described as about 5ft 5in tall and was wearing dark trousers and white trainers.

They said the woman had not been seriously injured and was recovering from her "horrific ordeal".