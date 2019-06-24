A missing woman who had not been seen for six weeks has been traced safe and well.

Police issued an appeal to hillwalkers in southern Scotland to help find Jacqueline Bywater, 48, who lives near Carsethorn.

Her car - a black Renault Twingo - had been found near Moffat having been parked on or about 10 May.

Police confirmed that Ms Bywater had been found safe and well in the Langholm area over the weekend.