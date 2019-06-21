Image copyright Thomas Dick Image caption Jacqueline Bywater is thought to have stayed in a bothie in the Moffat area

Hillwalkers in southern Scotland have been asked to try to help trace a missing woman last seen six weeks ago.

Jacqueline Bywater, 48, who lives near Carsethorn and is described as a keen hillwalker, is thought to have stayed in a bothie in the Moffat area.

Her car - a black Renault Twingo - was found near Moffat, having been parked on or about the 10 May.

Since then searches of the Southern Upland Way by Moffat Mountain Rescue Team have failed to find Ms Bywater.

Ms Bywater has been described as 5ft 3in tall with long, fair or blonde hair.

She is known to often walk up to 25 miles a day, regularly stopping in bothies on longer treks.

Police said that due to the amount of time that had passed Ms Bywater's family were concerned for her welfare.

They have appealed to any hillwalkers who might have seen her - on the Southern Upland Way or other routes - to get in touch.