Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The seafood firm has seen demand for its products increasing in Spain and Italy

A Scottish seafood firm is targeting a major export increase in Europe and Asia.

Eyemouth-based DR Collin & Son is using a seven-figure support package from HSBC to step up its production capabilities.

The company - established in 1952 - currently employs 210 staff across the group.

Managing director James Cooke said the bank support would allow it to meet "strong demand" from abroad.

The firm buys British shellfish, processes it for sale and exports it.

Increasing demand

Its primary export market is France, where the company has recently set up a subsidiary business to increase designated support.

However, it said demand was also increasing in Spain and Italy, as well as in Asia.

DR Collin sources its fish from the waters off Eyemouth and around the UK.

Its main base is in the Scottish Borders with smaller sites in the Highlands and Amble in Northumberland.