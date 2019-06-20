Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The council bought the hotel in late 2017 with a view to its restoration

A council is being asked to consider demolishing a derelict hotel that has caused the closure of a nearby street due to safety fears.

Residents warned of potential traffic "havoc" due to the closure of Church Street in Stranraer amid concerns over loose slates at the George Hotel.

A motion has been put forward to the council to consider options for the council-owned building.

They include delisting the B-listed building or demolishing it altogether.

'Dilapidating for years'

The motion has been submitted by councillor Andrew Giusti, who wants to see action taken "as soon as possible" to avoid damage to passing trade in the town.

He said: "Church Street has a road closure order which could stretch to December 2020.

"This is unacceptable to the general public in Stranraer.

"The George Hotel has been dilapidating for many years. After a year and a half in council hands the public have not seen any progress."

The local authority bought the building in December 2017 with a view to restoring and reusing it.

However, a first phase of restoration work revealed significant problems, with the roof structure and interior considered beyond repair.

A council report has said a way forward - including demolition - would be presented to the economy, environment and infrastructure committee in due course.