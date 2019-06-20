Image copyright Getty Images

A council is being recommended to refuse revised plans for a wind farm near Langholm.

Developers want to cut the number of turbines in the Crossdykes project from 15 to 10 but increase them in size.

Planning officials have said that is a major departure from the original plans and would have a significant adverse visual impact on the landscape.

However, community councils and residents have said the cut in turbines would create a less cluttered layout.

They have also argued the construction phase would be a boost for the local economy and the offer of 10% community ownership of the scheme would provide opportunities for the area.

Dumfries and Galloway Council previously approved the 15-turbine project but is being advised to turn down this version - which would see turbine height increase from 150m (500ft) to 176m (580ft).

A report to the local authority's planning committee said the level of community support was recognised as were the potential socio-economic benefits.

Nonetheless, it concluded the visual impact would be too great and has recommended the proposal be refused.