Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Teams from around the world are due in Stranraer for the coastal rowing championships

Hundreds of rowing crews will help swell the population of a Scottish coastal town by a third for their world championships next month.

More than 50 clubs from around the globe are expected in Stranraer for the SkiffieWorlds from 7 to 13 July.

It is the world championship for the St Ayles Class of coastal rowing boat.

Teams will take to the waters of Loch Ryan in what has been described by organisers as "the largest event the town has hosted".

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Loch Ryan is said to form the "perfect stage" for the sport

"Loch Ryan is a perfect stage for water sports," said Wendi Cuffe of Stranraer Coastal Rowing Club.

"It's a natural amphitheatre with calm, sheltered water, amazing onshore facilities, a stunning park and its close proximity to the town and its facilities makes it really pretty perfect for competitive water sports events and for water-based leisure activities.

"Hosting SkiffieWorlds 2019 is a team effort involving many individuals and community groups, all working together to help Stranraer shine."

Dumfries and Galloway Council's events champion Adam Wilson said the local authority was "thrilled" to support the "fantastic event".

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption It is hoped the championships will continue the economic redevelopment of the area

"The hosting of the SkiffieWorlds Championship is a huge opportunity for Stranraer, not just to show off Loch Ryan to the world, but to build on the economic redevelopment we have seen over the last few years," he said.

"I am sure the event will be a great success and see visitors flock to Stranraer and wider Wigtownshire for this exciting event."

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush said it was a "fantastic addition" to a "packed portfolio" of events this year.

The St Ayles skiff is an oared rowing boat inspired by the traditional Fair Isle skiff.

The standard crew is four rowers, each with a single oar, and a coxswain.

The world championships are held every three years with Stranraer winning the competitive bidding process to stage the event.