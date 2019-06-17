In pictures: Tough Mudder hits Scotland

Image copyright Tough Mudder

Hundreds of intrepid competitors headed to southern Scotland at the weekend for a muddy challenge.

The annual Scottish edition of the Tough Mudder event was held again in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill.

Image copyright Tough Mudder

Participants faced a range of obstacles across courses of a variety of distances.

Organisers describe the event as a "fitness and teamwork challenge like you've never seen before".

Image copyright Tough Mudder

Image copyright Tough Mudder

Image copyright Tough Mudder

Image copyright Tough Mudder

All images are copyrighted.