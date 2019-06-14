In pictures: Selkirk Common Riding

Image copyright Getty Images

The summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders - many of them dating back hundreds of years - are in full swing.

Selkirk Common Riding is the latest event to take place, with huge crowds taking to the streets.

Image copyright Getty Images

It commemorates the day in 1513 when 80 men from the town left to fight for King James IV and just one returned.

The standard bearer represents Fletcher, the only Selkirk man, or "Souter", to return alive from the Battle of Flodden.

Image copyright Getty Images

A cavalcade rides the Royal Burgh boundaries before returning to the Market Place for the spectacular casting of the colours.

The Selkirk event is at least 400 years old and is one of a number of such events held across the Borders.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

All images are copyrighted.