Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Cargenbridge in the early hours of the morning

Thieves have made off with cash and jewellery from a rural home in southern Scotland.

Two women - aged 89 and 69 - were in the property near Cargenbridge at the time of the raid in the early hours of the morning.

Police said they were unhurt but had been left shaken as a result of the incident.

Det Insp Dean Little said they were keen to trace three men dressed in black seen in or around the area.

The incident happened at about 01:30 on Friday.

'Strange vehicles'

"This type of crime is rare for Dumfries and Galloway and a team of detectives are now working on the case with a view to catching those responsible," said Det Insp Little.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that saw three men dressed in black in or around the area of Cargenbridge or Garden Wise on Castle Douglas Road during the early hours of this morning.

"Likewise we would be keen to hear about any strange vehicles which might have been seen entering or leaving, or even parked up in the area."