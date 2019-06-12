Image copyright Police Scotland

Thieves have made off with a painting depicting the story of Tam O'Shanter from a music festival.

The artwork - valued at about £1,000 - was taken from the Tavern Bar at the Eden Festival at Raehills some time between Friday and Saturday.

Police said the painting had been screwed to the wall and was in a mahogany frame.

They said the bar had been a "busy place" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The painting depicts scenes from Robert Burns' epic poem of the same name.