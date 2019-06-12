A 60-year-old woman who embezzled £125,000 has been jailed for 30 months.

Elizabeth Brown, of Kingholm Quay, admitted taking the cash which resulted in one man in her care not having enough money to pay for his own funeral.

Dumfries Sheriff Court was told that a gambling addiction was at the route of Brown's crimes.

Her solicitor told the court that his client hated herself for her actions and loathed the person she had become.

Brown admitted taking £79,000 from the Dumfries and Galloway Mental Health Association and a High Street bank.

She also pleaded guilty to a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by making withdrawals from the bank account of a client, now dead, between 2007 and 2016.