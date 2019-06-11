Image copyright Out of Office Image caption Riders from around the world were in the Tweed Valley at the weekend

Thousands of riders from around the world were in the Borders at the weekend for the Transcend Bike Festival.

The inaugural edition provided cycling events of all varieties across the weekend.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption The festival moved to a new base near Innerleithen and changed its name this year

Some of the biggest names in mountain biking were in attendance with participants from South Africa, Germany, Italy and the US.

It was the first edition of the bike and music festival in Innerleithen.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Participants of all ages took part in the weekend's events

Organisers announced the change of name and location earlier this year.

Previously known as TweedLove, the event became Transcend and moved its base from Peebles to just outside Innerleithen.

Image copyright Out of Office Image caption Organisers said initial figures suggested the impact on the local economy of the festival would be "significant"

It also added a range of new elements to provide "an unbeatable weekend of fun, on and off the bike".

Among the highlights of the new format for the event was more than 500 riders taking part in a family ride.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption The new format of the festival was described as a "true success"

Organisers said that initial figures suggested the impact on the local economy would be "significant".

They said many accommodation providers had been fully booked with restaurants, cafes and bars extremely busy and many local attractions being visited while visitors were in the area.

The new format was described as a "true success" providing something for all ages on and off the bike.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Music was added to the mix for the revamped festival

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Events of all varieties were held across the weekend

