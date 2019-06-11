Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the town's Georgetown Road on Monday morning

A 10-year-old boy has been struck by a car while cycling to school in Dumfries.

The incident happened on the town's Georgetown Road at about 08:30 on Monday.

The child was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for checks and was later discharged with minor bruising.

Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and spoke to a witness but did not leave her contact details.

She has been described as a woman in her 30s and of eastern European appearance.

She had short brown hair and was wearing black trousers.

The vehicle is said to have been a red people carrier.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who can help to identify the driver.