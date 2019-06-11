Boy, 10, struck while cycling to school in Dumfries
A 10-year-old boy has been struck by a car while cycling to school in Dumfries.
The incident happened on the town's Georgetown Road at about 08:30 on Monday.
The child was taken to Dumfries Infirmary for checks and was later discharged with minor bruising.
Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and spoke to a witness but did not leave her contact details.
She has been described as a woman in her 30s and of eastern European appearance.
She had short brown hair and was wearing black trousers.
The vehicle is said to have been a red people carrier.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who can help to identify the driver.