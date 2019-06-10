South Scotland

'Unresponsive' diver airlifted from boat off St Abb's Head

  • 10 June 2019
Helicopter Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth
Image caption The casualty was airlifted to Aberdeen by the coastguard helicopter

An unresponsive diver on a boat off the Borders coast has been airlifted to a specialist treatment centre.

Both RNLI boats at Eyemouth and the St Abbs independent lifeboat were sent to the scene off St Abb's Head at about 16:15 on Sunday.

They quickly reached the dive boat and were able to assist.

The casualty - who was showing signs of recovery - was airlifted to the Aberdeen hypobaric chamber by the coastguard helicopter.

Once the airlift was complete the lifeboats were stood down and returned to their station.

