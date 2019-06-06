Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Donna Cameron died in hospital days after the crash on the A72 in the Borders

A woman has died in hospital days after a road crash in the Borders.

Donna Cameron, 36, of Innerleithen, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which was involved in the collision with a VW Golf on the A72 near Walkerburn on 29 May.

She died as a result of her injuries in the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Police said inquiries were continuing and asked anyone who had not yet come forward to get in touch.

In a statement, Ms Cameron's family said: "Donna was a much-loved, family-orientated person who will missed very much by her family and friends.

"The family would like to publicly thank all the medical staff at the three Edinburgh hospitals involved in the care of their family, and all the emergency service personnel who worked hard to try and save Donna and her family at the scene of the crash."

'Difficult time'

Four other people who were travelling in the Fiesta were taken to hospital after the crash.

The 60-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with injuries which were described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the VW Golf, a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick said: "Tragically, as a result of this collision, Mrs Cameron has lost her life and our thoughts continue to be with her family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing with our inquiries into the collision and would ask anyone who witnessed what happened, and who hasn't yet contacted officers, to do so as soon as possible."