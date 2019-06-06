Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new agency will cover the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway

Legislation has been passed to allow the creation of a new enterprise agency for the south of Scotland.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing described it as a "momentous day" for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish government has pledged that the new body will be up and running in eight months' time.

Mr Ewing said the enterprise agency would work to "transform the area's economy by building on its strengths and its traditions".

Speaking during the debate of the South of Scotland Enterprise Bill, he said the agency would help "respond to the different and distinct rural economy".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Ewing said textiles was an area where the south of Scotland had "real strength"

He said: "We all recognise the untapped potential of the South of Scotland - it has real strengths in traditional sectors like farming, forestry, fishing and textiles.

"It has developed sectors like food and drink, tourism and creative industries and it has opportunities to contribute to the industries of the future, not least in the low-carbon economy.

"This bill sets out the legislative basis for a new agency with the right powers to take forward the right activities."

MSPs unanimously approved the legislation, with work now started to appoint a chairperson for the new organisation.

How was the legislation received?

