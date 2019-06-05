Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The new pitch is expected to be ready in November

Plans for a community sports pitch at a Borders rugby club using modern artificial grass technology have been given the go-ahead.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) has given its support to the 3G pitch project at Melrose's Greenyards ground.

Work is expected to begin on the scheme next month and it is due to open in November.

SBC said it would make a "significant difference" to sports clubs in the town.

The Greenyards ground is home to Melrose Rugby Football Club and the town is famous for being the birthplace of Rugby Sevens.

Convener David Parker said: "The pitch is owned by the Ormiston Trust, whose sole aim is to make sure that it provides important community facilities for all and this community investment in Melrose will certainly do that.

"We look forward to the project being delivered."

'Incredible asset'

Melrose RFC chairman Gordon Brown said it was delighted with the news.

"The new 3G pitch will allow the club to continue competing at the highest level as well as being an incredible asset that will enable other sporting activities and events," he said.

"The club would like to thank all our support partners in approving this exciting project.

"It will mark an exciting new chapter for us as we open our doors to the local community and others in the surrounding area."

Scottish Rugby regional director David Drummond described the plans as a "positive step" for the club and the wider community.

"We know pitches in Scotland come under significant pressure throughout the season so the level of investment and commitment from SBC to improve this facility was something we wanted to support and contribute toward," he said.

"We are supporting new 3G pitch projects across Scotland and this opportunity in the Borders is another example of Scottish Rugby investing to help clubs become more sustainable and have high-quality facilities to engage existing and future players."