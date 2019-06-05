Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Search operations were carried out for Mr Flannighan on Tuesday

A 51-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday after failing to turn up for work has been found.

Police said Gary Flannighan, who had been missing from his home in Whithorn, Wigtownshire, was traced on Tuesday.

His disappearance prompted a major search involving a police helicopter, coastguards and a mountain rescue team.

Local police have thanked members of the public who took part in the search operation.