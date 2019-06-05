Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Marriage Act of 1754 first boosted the area's popularity for weddings

The Gretna area remains unchallenged as Scotland's wedding capital, according to the latest report on its role.

It consistently sees a 12% share of all ceremonies in the country - more than even the Edinburgh or Glasgow local authority areas.

Last year alone there were more than 4,000 weddings in Dumfries and Galloway - about 80% of them in Gretna.

It helps to fuel an economic impact from tourism in the area estimated at nearly £37m.

More than 3,000 couples got married in the Dumfries and Galloway town last year

Gretna owes its popularity to its position just north of the Scotland-England border.

The town became a destination for young lovers after the Marriage Act was passed in 1754 in England, which outlawed marriages without parental consent if either party was under 21.

A tradition developed of couples travelling over the border to Scotland, which had more lenient laws.

Despite changes to the legal situation, it has retained its popularity as a wedding destination.

Marriage totals Year Gretna Dumfries and Galloway Scotland 2013 3,620 4,461 27,547 2014 3,499 4,385 29,069 2015 3,511 4,395 29,691 2016 3,671 4,575 29,229 2017 3,461 4,291 28,440 2018 3,182 4,007 n/a

The latest report to Dumfries and Galloway Council on the trends and income from marriages said Gretna remained a venue chosen by thousands of couples every year.

However, it said the volume of weddings tended to decrease in times of "economic uncertainty".

There was a decrease both nationally and locally in 2009 which was blamed on the impact of the recession and fears of a double-dip recession may also have had an impact in 2013.

Nonetheless, Dumfries and Galloway has consistently enjoyed a market share of 15-16% - meaning it hosts nearly one in six of all marriages in Scotland.

Nearly one in six marriages in Scotland takes place in Dumfries and Galloway

Gretna alone sees 12% of ceremonies with couples paying fees of between £125 and £476.

The council report said customer satisfaction with their wedding experience in the region was high.

A recent survey found 97% of those asked were "very satisfied" with the service.