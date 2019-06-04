Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Fountainhall Bridge on the A7 on Friday afternoon

A woman who was killed when her motorbike collided with a van on the A7 in the Borders has been named by police.

Jackie Kennedy, 50, from Cumbernauld, died following the crash near Fountainhall Bridge on Friday.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the cause of the incident were ongoing and have appealed for witnesses.

They have asked anyone who was on the road at about 13:15 and who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Following the accident, the A7 was closed for several hours to allow accident investigations to take place.

Insp Richard Latto said: "We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jackie's family and friends at this very difficult time and our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

"If you were on the A7 at around 13:15 on Friday 31 May and witnessed what happened, or if you have any other relevant information, then please contact us immediately."