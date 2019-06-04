Image copyright Police Scotland

A major search is taking place to find a missing man after he failed to turn up for work on Monday.

Gary Flannighan, 51, of Whithorn, was dropped off near work in Monreith, but did not arrive as expected. Police were called when he failed to come home later in the day.

A police helicopter, coastguards and a mountain rescue team have now joined the search to find him.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in and of medium build with brown hair.

'Out of character'

He was wearing jeans and a zipper jacket.

Insp Mary McCreadie said: "The fact that Gary didn't turn up for the job is concerning for us and his family.

"It is very out of character for him not to call his family during the day and when he didn't come home on Monday afternoon, police were called.

"Monreith is quite a small village where everyone knows each other so it's possible someone may have seen Gary in the area, maybe at the beach or in the village itself at some point."