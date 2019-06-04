Early morning fire badly damages Innerleithen stables
- 4 June 2019
Stables buildings in the Borders have been badly damaged by an early morning fire.
Emergency services were called out to the incident at Haughhead near Innerleithen at about 01:45.
All of the horses were evacuated although it is understood most of them were already out in a nearby field.
Fire crews from Peebles and Innerleithen were at the scene until after 04:30 as smoke and flames could be seen from some distance away.