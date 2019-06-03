South Scotland

Woman killed in motorbike and van crash near Fountainhall

  • 3 June 2019
A7 Image copyright Google
Image caption The 50-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash

A woman has been killed in a crash involving a van and motorbike in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened about one mile south of Fountainhall Bridge at about 13:15 on Friday.

Police said the 50-year-old woman - who was riding the motorbike - had died at the scene of the crash.

The road in the area was closed for several hours as accident investigations were carried out. Police inquiries are ongoing.

