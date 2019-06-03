Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption Police in Stranraer have appealed for witnesses to the incident

Two men ended up in hospital following a fight outside a taxi office in Stranraer.

The incident happened near the McLeans site on North Strand Street at about 03:00 on Sunday.

Police said about seven or eight people were involved, with two of them being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They have appealed to anyone who may have caught the incident on their mobile phone to send in footage and issued descriptions of five people.

They are all white men - four of them in their late teens or early 20s and one in his 20s.

One of them was wearing glasses, a multi-striped jacket with black patches on the shoulders and pockets, dark trousers or jeans and dark Nike trainers.

'Stocky build'

A second man also had glasses and was clean shaven with dark hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with a black logo on the top left hand side, dark jeans and white trainers.

A third man had dark blond hair and was described as having a "stocky build".

He was wearing a light grey, long-sleeved top featuring a white square with a light grey horseshoe in it, dark jeans and grey shoes.

The fourth man was wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans, black trainers with three white stripes and had longer dark hair.

The final man was of heavy build and was wearing a dark green, zipped tracksuit top with a white stripe down each arm and the sleeves rolled up to elbow,

He was also wearing dark trousers or jeans and grey trainers with three white stripes.

PC Ryan Cochrane said: "We know this was a fairly large disturbance involving seven or eight people."