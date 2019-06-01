South Scotland

Supporters of Scottish independence march through Galashiels

March through Galashiels Image copyright Lawrence Johnston

Large numbers of Scottish independence supporters have marched through Galashiels.

It is the latest in a series of similar rallies organised by the pro-independence group All Under One Banner.

The organisers estimated that around 5,000 people took part in the march through the Borders town.

Police are not expected to provide an estimate until Monday.