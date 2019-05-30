Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A72 near the village of Walkerburn

Five people have been hurt following a crash on the A72 in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 20:15 on Wednesday near the village of Walkerburn when two cars collided.

Four people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and one to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Fire crews from Peebles and Innerleithen had to help free the casualties and the A72 was closed overnight - reopening at about 05:45.