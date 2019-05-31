Image copyright Balmond Studios

The team behind plans for a £5m Scotland-England landmark sculpture have said a planning extension will give them extra time to seek funding.

The Star of Caledonia project at Gretna missed out on Creative Scotland support five years ago.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has approved a bid to extend the reinstatement period for the scheme.

Project director Jan Hogarth said that would let them try to put the necessary funding in place.

"We are delighted that planning has been extended to allow the Star of Caledonia to attract the investment it needs to become a reality," she said.

"The Star sends a positive message to the world about innovation, energy and place in the south of Scotland inspired by one of the world's most important scientists, James Clerk Maxwell.

"We need to look into the future with hope and ambition and our Star promotes that important message within a wider regeneration project."

She hopes the plans could tap into funding from the Borderlands Growth Deal for southern Scotland and northern England.

The sculpture - designed by Cecil Balmond and Charles Jencks - could attract 100,000 visitors a year according to a recent impact study.